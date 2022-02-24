Bengaluru: While the Hijab ban row is being heard by the Karnataka High Court, a 17-year-old Sikh girl in Mount Carmel PU college was told to allegedly remove her turban as the college has a uniform dress code and it has to follow the February 10 interim order from HC, restraining students from wearing saffron shawls, hijab or religious flags or the similar attire in classrooms.

The student of Mount Carmel PU College, Bengaluru, who is also the president of the students association says she was asked to remove her turban for the first time on February 16, when the college reopened.

College principal Babita said that the college has no problem with the girl wearing turban but wanted to follow the High Court order. "We have had no issues with the girl wearing the turban so far. When the college reopened on February 16, we informed all students about the HC order and went on with our normal activities".

When Dy director of pre-university education (north) visited the college, he found a group of girls in hijab and apparently told them about the high court order. Because these girls were asked not to wear their religious symbol, the girls insisted that the Sikh girl should also not be allowed to wear the turban. So, "We spoke to the (Sikh) girl's father and later mailed him. We informed them about the order and told them to abide by it," says the principal.

"We did not want to interfere, but the other girls have been insisting on uniformity and hence we sent the mail," Mount Carmel PU College spokesperson said.

"Never sent anyone out or forced anybody to wear or remove something. We are just telling them that we need uniformity in the four walls of the classrooms as per the HC order," the college spokesperson informed.

Asked about the issue, Deputy director G Sriram said, "The HC order does not say anything about turbans. We should not be dragging in more religious issues now. We have to only follow the high court order. When I asked the principal, she said now the girls are convinced and there are no issues in the college".

