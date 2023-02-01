Bengaluru: In a tragic incident, a woman and her daughter died when a concrete mixer truck overturned and crushed their vehicle here on Wednesday. The incident took place on Bannerghatta Road this morning. Police identified the victims as Gayathri Kumar and Samatha Kumar. Gayathri, 47, was driving her daughter, 16, to school when the accident happened.

Locals and eyewitnesses said that the speeding truck lost its balance while taking a sharp turn and swerved toward the car. The truck fell on the car, a Hyundai Venue Compact SUV, sideways mangling it completely. According to the reports, a few seconds after the accident, a text message was sent to Gayathri’s husband, Sunil Kumar, through the car’s emergency system. The duo had died by the time Kumar arrived at the accident spot.

Rescuers had a difficult time recovering the dead bodies and moving the concrete mixer truck. Police officials used four cranes and an excavator to move the truck before the bodies were recovered from the car. The driver of the truck remained at large and a complaint was registered at the Bannerghatta Police Station.

Gayathri and Sunil were residents of Bengaluru for 20 years. Gayathri worked in the IT sector and her daughter was a Class 10 student at Sherwood High School near the NICE Road Junction. During the rescue operation, a lot of locals gathered at the spot to witness the shocking visuals.