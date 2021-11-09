Bengaluru: The Department of Electronics, IT & BT of the Government of Karnataka is organizing the 24th edition of Bengaluru Tech Summit (BTS) 2021 from November 17-19 in collaboration with the Software Technology Parks of India. Vice President of India, M. Venkaiah Naidu, is scheduled to inaugurate the summit.

The theme chosen for this edition of the tech summit is 'Driving the Next', highlighting the role of digital and technological innovations which drove and supported the growth of multiple sectors in a post-pandemic world. The event will witness the coming together of global tech leaders, Indian corporates and startups from IT, Deep tech and Biotech, showcasing disruptive technologies, forging partnerships and alliances.

The event will also see the participation of international dignitaries like Prime Minister of Israel, Naftali Bennett; Founder and Chairman of World Economic Forum, Prof. Klaus Schwab; Chief Executive Officer of Kyndryl, Martin Schroeter and Senior Ministers from Central & State Governments and a host of International Industry Captains, Government Officials, Noble Laureates and Visionary Leaders.

The events at BTS 2021 will include Multitrack Conferences, International Exhibition, Global Innovation Alliance, Startup focus, National Rural IT Quiz, BioQuiz, Biotech Posters, STPI IT Export Awards, Smart Bio Awards and Startup Unicorn Felicitations. The new features added this year are India-USA Tech Conclave, India Innovation Alliance, Bengaluru Next Conclave with Leadership Conclave and Startup conclave and showcase of Science Gallery.

Some of the prominent organisations participating at BTS include Kyndryl, Infosys, Biocon, Razorpay, Robert Bosch, Telstra, Intel, NRW Global Business, Australian Government, Laurus Bio, DRDO and Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation to name a few.

BTS 2021 is expecting participation of over 30 Countries, 75+ Conference Sessions, 300+ Speakers, 5000+ Start-Up Attendees, 300+ Exhibitors, 20,000+ Business Attendees and overall Digital Reach to half a million tech enthusiasts.