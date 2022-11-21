Chikkamagaluru (Karnataka): MLA from Karnataka, MP Kumaraswamy, alleged that he was assaulted by villagers over the trampling of a woman by a wild elephant at Hullemane Kundur village in the State. Villagers were angry about the repeated incidents of people being killed by jumbos in their village. When the agitated villagers were protesting at the dead body, the police lathi-charged them.

A 35-year-old woman, identified as Shobha, was allegedly killed by the wild elephant at around 7:30 am on Sunday. MLA M.P. Kumaraswamy went to the village in the evening at around 6 to pay his condolences. An argument broke out between the leader and the villagers over the MLA's late response. Kumaraswamy was chased out of the village by people who ran after him. However, the police came to his rescue.

Following the incident, Kumaraswamy stated that he was beaten up by villagers and his shirt was also torn by the people. He said, "I would've convinced the people that the woman's death was not my fault, but the police misguided me and suggested leaving the spot. I did not want to go as I am ready to make any sacrifice to serve the public."