Uttara Kannada (Karnataka): A Meteorological instrument or weather instrument which was installed in Lakshadweep that went missing on October 3, has been found.

The meteorological instrument is the equipment used to find the state of the atmosphere at a given time and marine weather forecasting. This machine is useful for forecasting changes in the sea, wind speed, direction and rainfall.

It was disembodied from its position in Lakshadweep and went missing. However, the photo of the machine had been sent to all the What's App groups of fishermen & the fishermen were asked to provide information if they found anything.

The fishermen from Karwar of Uttara Kannada district found this machine near Malvan Beach in Maharashtra four days ago and informed to Marine Biology Research Center in Karwar.

"The machine went 700 km away from its position by wind and sea waves. Four days back, our fishermen (Karwar fishermen) who went fishing to Maharashtra found that machine near Malvan. They brought it via fishing boat," Jagannatha Rathod, the chief of Marine Biology Research Center in Karwar said.