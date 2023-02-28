Bengaluru: A 44-year-old man, who had gone missing a day ago, was found murdered in his house late last night in Bengaluru's Nayandahalli. The deceased, identified as Liaquat Ali Khan, owned an advertisement printing agency near Gangondanahalli. The police said the deceased used to return home after working out in a gym in Nagar Bhavi late every night.

After he did not come home till late hours, his family started searching for him at all the probable places that he could visit. But, they could not find him anywhere. Later, the police found his body at his house near Chettis Petrol Station in Nayandahalli. The deceased's family has alleged the involvement of three of the deceased friends, named Wasim, Johar and Ilyas. They said these three men had accompanied the deceased earlier and were supposed to pay a large sum of money to him.

A complaint has been lodged with the Chandralayout police station in this connection. The police sent the body for post-mortem. The Chandralayout police station has registered a case and started investigating into the murder. The police said they were probing the case from all angles.

In a similar incident earlier this month, a 19-year-old youth, a resident of Mathikere was found dead at Charmadi Ghat in Chikkamagaluru. The youth had gone missing after he left his house after receiving a message on his mobile phone from his girlfriend. The police arrested four persons, including the girl's uncle in this connection. The girl's uncle was reportedly against the youth's relationship with her and planned his murder.