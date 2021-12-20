Belagavi (Karnataka): Tension simmered in Belagavi after miscreants burnt Kannada flag at Halasi village of Khanapur taluk in Belagavi district on Monday.

The also defaced Basavanna's image portrayed on the flag hoisting platform.

Nandagada Police, on information, rushed to the spot and fixed new flag with the help of villagers. A suo moto case has been filed regarding the incident in Nandagada Police Station.

Basaveshwara, colloquially known as Basavanna, was a 12th-century philosopher, poet, social reformer.

Meanwhile, massive protests against the Shiv Sena and Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti (MES)MES by pro-Kannada activits inlcuding the Karnataka Rakshana Vedike (popularly known as, KaRaVe) members at Channamma Circle in Belagavi.

The protesters alleged that Shiv Sena and MES were disturbing peace and tranquility in the district.

The protesters attempted to siege Suvarna Vidhan Soudha (the State legislature building of Karnataka in Belagavi) which led to a tussle between the police and the protesters.

Subsequently, the police detained the activists including Praveen Shetty - state president of KaRaVe and took them to custody.

After the members of the MES and Shiv Sena vandalised Sangolli Rayanna Statue in the district, pro-Kannada activists have been protesting against them demanding action.

