Gadag (Karnataka): In a miraculous effort, the doctors of Gadag's GIMS Hospital created a womb-like environment for a premature baby for three months until the baby developed properly. Rajeshwari Chikkana of Dundur village of Gadag taluk gave birth to twins three months before the scheduled date in a private hospital in Gadag. She was only 24 weeks pregnant and gave birth to a boy and a girl, but the girl died on the second day of her birth.

Whereas the baby boy, whose eyes and ears did not develop properly, struggled between life and death. The newborn weighed only 700 grams and he suffered respiratory problems as his lungs were not developed. The parents, who had lost hope because of the expensive treatment, shifted to the Gadag GIMS Kangaroo Mother Care Unit where the doctors created a womb-like environment. Initially, until the lungs developed, oxygen was supplied by pipes to the lung space through the ventilator.

A team of doctors treated the newborn continuously day and night in various dimensions like using a ventilator, Continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP), high flow nasal cannula (HFNC) and oxygen supply. The baby boy was discharged from the hospital in a healthy condition. Those who learnt about the incident said that the child has been reborn and is a perfect example of a miracle.

Rajeshwari said that her baby's condition has improved and she was grateful to the doctors, who treated her newborn with intense care and they are like Gods for their family. She also said that her family had to go through difficulties as they had spent lakhs of rupees on the treatment.