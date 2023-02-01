Bengaluru (Karnataka): In a shocking incident, a three and a half year old girl was allegedly raped and murderd by a 26-year-old man under Kamakshipalya police station limits in Bengaluru. The incident took place at Kaveri Nagar on Tuesday afternoon. The accused who was in a relationship with the victim's mother has been arrested in this case.

Police officials said, "The accused 26-year-old man was in a relationship with the victim's mother and used to live at her place. The man was addicted to alcohol and he allegedly raped and murdered the child when the mother of the victim was out for work. The woman worked at a garment factory here. When the mother reached home from work, she found her child lying unconscious. The woman took her daughter to the hospital where the child was declared brought dead."

"The doctors also found some external injuries on the victim's body which raised suspicion of assault. When the victim's mother questioned the accused about the same, he hit her. After the medical examination of the child's body, doctors confirmed rape," police official added.

The victim's mother informed the police about the case. The accused was taken into custody. During interrogation, the accused confessed to raping and murdering the girl. A police official said, "a case has been registered against the accused under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act."