Bengaluru: The Bengaluru police have arrested four accused and two women in a case related to the rape of a minor girl for four days, officials said on Friday. The arrested have been identified as Keshavamurthy, Rafeeq, Sarath, Satyaraju, Rajeshwari, and Kalavathi.

The two women arrested are tailors and they have been nabbed for aiding and abiding in the rape. Rajeshwari ran a tailoring shop in the HSR area of Bengaluru and the survivor would reportedly go there after school to learn tailoring work. Using this opportunity, Rajeshwari gave the child juice mixed with drugs to make her unconscious so that one of the accused, Keshavamurthy can rape the victim.

Rajeshwari then allegedly threatened the girl not to tell anyone about the incident. Two days later, Rajeshwari allegedly took her to Kalavathi’s house, where the survivor was allegedly gang-raped by several men over four days. The women were getting money from the rapists.

Four days later, after a serious illness, the minor girl informed her parents. The girl's parents lodged a complaint with the HSR Layout Station police. After the complaint, six accused have been arrested and remanded to judicial custody. The police have lodged cases under the Protection of Children from the Sexual Offences Act (POCSO), kidnapping, human trafficking, rape, prostitution, and threat to life.