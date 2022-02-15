Bhubaneswar: Setting a great example of humanitarian work, renowned philanthropist couples Susmita and Subroto Bagchi and Radha and NS Parthasarathy have jointly donated Rs 425 crore for the 800-bed hospital of the Indian Institute of Science (IISc).

The hospital will be named Bagchi-Parthasarathy Hospital. This is the largest single donation received by IISc for the hospital. Susmita is Chairperson of Odisha Mo School Abhiyan Susmita while Subroro and Parthasarathy are co-founders of Mindtree.

The four has partnered to build the hospital building, which was designed by Consultants Pvt limited. Students will be trained in specific MD, MS and DM, MCh programmes. The full-fledged hospital will have full access to science and engineering professors and labs with the construction to begin in June 2022 and the hospital will be operational by the end of 2024.

The first batch of students is likely to be admitted in 2025. Previously Subroto and Susmita had pledged Rs 340 crore for advanced cancer care centres, the Bagchi-Sri Shankara Cancer Hospital and Research Centre and Bagchi-Karunashraya Palliative Care Centre in Bhubaneswar.

