Bengaluru: The popularity of billionaire Elon Musk seemed to rock Bengaluru to such an extent that a group of people has come down to worship him by performing puja before his portrait and showering praises on him. In a viral video shared on Twitter by Sriman NarSingh, a member of Save Indian Family Foundation (SIFF), an NGO, the organisation members were seen lighting incense sticks before Twitter and Tesla owner Elon Musk's photograph and chanting "Baba Elon Musk ki Jai."

The SIFF, which has been campaigning for men's rights, organised Musk's pooja at Freedom Park on Monday. The organisation claimed that by buying the micro-blogging company Twitter, Musk has created a platform for men to speak out about their oppression. They said Musk was being symbolically worshiped as 'Woke Ashura' or 'the exterminator of feminism'.

The SIFF members have been protesting at Freedom Park for the last few days against Public Interest Litigations that were being filed before the courts in connection with marital rape and claimed that the laws were being misused rather than being used for giving justice to the real victims. According to them rape, domestic violence, dowry laws are biased against men due to which false cases were being registered.

The viral video received a huge response from Twitter users where some users were found praising Musk for allowing people to express their views against the oppression of authorities while one criticised Musk over his comments prior to Jonny Depp and Amber Heard's trial and many for "worshipping the wealthy and diminishing women to property status". A few users even went on tag Musk asking him to take note of the video, but for most of the users, it was nothing short of amusement with one even asking Musk to bless these people.

Some posts flooding the video included one where a user tells that the video is "worth more than a blue tick"; “Hey, @elonmusk Congrats on being chosen as a god for us. Trust me, this is worth more than a blue tick"; “But he was the one who supported #AmberHeard in Johny Depp's case. that's irony!!"; "Bengaluru tech bros are another level of crazy" and "What a shame.....blind submissive slaves to anyone who has power or money"