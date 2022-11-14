Dakshina Kannada(Karnataka): A cave has been accidentally discovered in Kallembi village of Kadaba taluk in Karnataka's Dakshina Kannada district while levelling the land for agricultural purpose. The cave was found on August 19 and officials visited the place the next day. Pottery fragments collected from the cave have been studied and it revealed that it may belong to the Iron Age or Megalithic era.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, Prof T Murugeshi, researcher of archaeological materials and professor of history and archaeology at Mulki Sundararam Shetty College, said, "The ancient objects found here are similar to the pottery found earlier at Moodu Konaje near Moodubidira and in the tombs of Heggadehalli and Siddalingapura in Kodagu. Also, their construction style is very similar to the megalithic tombs of Kerala. But some of the common features of the Kerala model are absent here. Definitive information will be available after further research."

"Small scale-like particles found on the surface of red pottery were carefully collected. They will be sent to the laboratory for further study. A one-legged red jar about 10 inches high, a large red cap about 7.5 inches in diametre, another large black lid of 8.5 inches in diametre, three red pots measuring 19 cm, 22 cm, and 23.5 cm, a small black pot of 9 cm high, a small cap measuring 2 cm, a small red lid, black and red cup, red and black lamps with flat bottoms were collected in Kallembi," he said.

"The cave was accidentally discovered here while the land was being levelled for agricultural purpose. The place is situated on the slopes of a small hill and It is a place where the Kumaradhara river is inflow. It is about 16 km away from Edamangala of Kadaba taluk," he said. "No traces of metals were found inside the cave. The cave looks like a hemispherical dome with a pillar in the middle and there are traces of pottery foundations inside the cave. Piles of mud were found on both sides of the pillar. It was difficult to carry out a proper study without clearing this pile of mud. Apart from that, the study was not so easy because it was raining at that time," he said.

According to Vishwanath Gowda Balladka, the owner of the place, the cave was discovered on August 19, 2022. In the presence of the local village accountant, panchnama of the place was conducted and the materials were collected from there. At that time, a study team led by Prof Murugeshi visited the place on August 21 after receiving information about the discovery of the cave.