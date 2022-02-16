Mysore: Most of us go to restaurants for the food they offer. But, you might want to visit Sidhartha Hotel in Mysore to meet 'Robo Sundari', the robot waiter that is fast becoming the talk of the town. From welcoming the customers to serving them food and water, 'Robo Sundari' does it all.

The humanoid wearing a traditional Mysore silk saree, bindi, necklace and bangles was bought for Rs 2.5 lakh from a firm in New Delhi. 'Robo Sundari' is battery-powered and it can work for eight hours once charged. The pre-programmed robot takes instructions via voice command and can deliver a load weighing 10 kgs with ease.

A magnetic strip has been laid in the restaurant between the tables and from the kitchen to the tables, to enable the robot to move around. Customers are equally thrilled with the dining experience and are happy being served by 'Robo Sundari'. Sensors have been installed in the robot so that it stops whenever someone comes in its way or crosses while carrying food. The hotel staff has been well-trained to operate it.

The hotel management are in touch with the makers of the robot so that they can guide them in case of an emergency. Upahara Darshini, a restaurant in Shivamogga was the first to introduce a humanoid waiter in Karnataka. Technical in charge at the hotel, Umesh, who did not share his last name, said they were planning to get more robots if the move worked well. "It lists out the menu to customers and also brings the ordered food. If this becomes successful, the hotel will invest in 4 more robots," he said.