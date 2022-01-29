Koppal: Faridha Begum, is the daughter of Maulahusena Patel, who used to sell flowers near Kukanoor Bus Station in Koppal district of Karnataka. Recently, she passed Police Sub Inspector (PSI) exam with 17th rank in Kalyana Karnataka Region (formerly Hyderabad Karnataka). Asked how she feels about it, she says "I am very happy." But her journey has been anything but beds of roses.

Maulahusena has 12 children in total - 5 sons and 7 daughters. Selling flowers is the only source of livelihood for the family, and children also sell flowers at times. Though he was in the unorganized sector, Maulahusena dreamt of great things for his children, including that all of them should be well-educated and be in well-paid jobs. Unfortunately, he died seven months ago, before he could realise his dreams.

Faridha Begum, who is the 9th child, wanted to honour her dead father's dream and with hard-work, she is now a proud Police Sub Inspector. Sharing her success story with ETV Bharat, she said, "I am very happy as I got selected as PSI. We run flower selling business. I used to sit in the shop after coming from the college and used to study at the shop for my examinations. My father used to sell flowers day and night. This small business helped me a lot to reach this state."

Faridah's wish was to become an IAS officer, for which she underwent coaching. However, she lost the IAS exam in a few marks. Not letting failure stop her, she continued to study for IAS. She recently passed the Karnataka Administrative Service (KAS) preliminary exam and waiting to attend the main exam.

In the meantime, Faridha cleared the exam held for recruitment of 545 PSIs in the State. She got 17th rank in the Kalyana Karnataka Region and has become a huge source of inspiration to the girls in the region.