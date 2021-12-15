Bengaluru: Bengaluru City Police arrested a medical student for allegedly misbehaving with a woman and her two children when they were traveling in a car. The incident took place on December 10.

According to police sources, the incident took place at midnight, when the 39-year-old woman, accompanied by her son and daughter, were heading home after a visit to Hosakote.

The accused who was identified as Vijay Bharadwaj, is a resident of Jayanagar in the state and is studying a master's course in medicine in a private college. He originally hails from Bihar.

The incident took place around 2 am when the 39-year-old woman, accompanied by her 19-year-old son and 21-year-old daughter, were heading home after a visit to Hoskote. The family complained to the police that he harassed the daughter. He even allegedly followed them in his car for nearly two hours and made verbal threats. Visuals of the same were recorded by the daughter.

The daughter's mother filed a complaint at the Amruthahalli police station. A police officer said that Bharadwaj was drunk at the time of the incident. Cases were booked against him for outraging the modesty of a woman, criminal intimidation, and driving under the influence of alcohol.

READ: Future doctors steal rings from Pune jeweler; theft captured by CCTV