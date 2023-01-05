Chitradurga: In a major twist in the alleged sexual assault of two minor girls by head pontiff of the Chitradurga Murugaswamy Mutt case, the hospital medical report has ruled out sexual assault, sources said. Head pontiff Shivamurthy Murthy Murugha Sharanaru was arrested on September 1 last year days after he was booked under the POCSO Act for allegedly raping two minor girls.

However, the medical report of one of the alleged victims from Chitradurga district hospital gynecologist has revealed that there were no injuries to the private parts of the girl, hence, rape cannot be established. It is learnt that the second alleged victim has not given her consent for the medical test. Police submitted the medical report to the court, which will hear the case in the coming days.

The minor girls lodged a complaint on August 26 with the Nazarabad Police Station in Mysore through the Mysore Associate Organisation. The complainants alleged that the head pontiff used to call a minor girl to clean his private room and abuse them after feeding them chocolates and apples laced with sedatives.