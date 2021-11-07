Mangaluru: Grenades were found near the house of a retired Army personnel at the Ilanthila village in the Belthangadya taluka near Mangaluru. A case has been registered in the Uppinangadi Police Station in the matter.

Five grenades were found beside the house of retired army personnel Jayakumar Pujari on Saturday. The grenades were noticed by the retired Army personnel when he came back from a walk on Saturday evening.

Pujari kept the grenades at a safe place in his house for precaution and then complained to the police.

Superintendent of Police Sonawane Rishikesh visited the spot. He said that the grenades were 40 years old. He further said that an investigation will be carried out to find out how the grenades were found at the spot.

