Bengaluru: The prime accused of the Mangaluru cooker blast Mohammad Shariq has been shifted to Bengaluru as per the advice of hospital doctors and authorities. He was shifted to Victoria hospital in Bengaluru on Saturday. The cooker blast incident took place on November 19. A cooker bomb that he was carrying had exploded in the moving autorickshaw at Nagori in Mangaluru.

Both the autorickshaw driver and the accused suffered burn injuries and were shifted to a private hospital in the city. Based on the complaint filed by the autorickshaw driver Purushothama, a case was booked under Section 120 (b) and 307 IPC, along with the Explosive Substances Act at the Kankanady Town Police Station.

Meanwhile, on November 23, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs directed the NIA to take up the investigation into the Mangaluru blast case. Soon after the incident was reported, top police officials, including Director General and Inspector General of Police Praveen Sood and ADGP (law and order) Alok Kumar, visited Mangaluru.