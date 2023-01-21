Hubballi: A man died after he was allegedly stabbed multiple times by his son-in-law over a property dispute in Karnataka's Hubballi district on Thursday night. The incident took place at Sulla village in front of a milk centre. The whole incident was caught on a CCTV camera. The deceased has been identified as Sivappa, a resident of Sulla village.

The accused has been identified as Gurappa, Sivappa's son-in-law. The accused stabbed his father-in-law more than 20 times before the villagers. One of the villagers tried to stop him but Sivappa, but in vain by that time he breathed his last. After the incident, the accused Gurappa fled the spot. A case has been lodged in the Hubballi rural police station. Based on the complaint, the Hubballi rural police registered a case and started an investigation into the murder.

Earlier, a 22-year-old jilted youth was arrested for stabbing a girl in the Adarsh Nagar area on January 2 after she refused to take their relationship forward, the Delhi police said. Police said both were friends and were recently involved in a fight. On January 2, Sukhvinder, (22), stabbed his friend multiple times before fleeing the spot.

CCTV cameras installed in Adarsh Nagar have captured the attack. In the video, both the youth and the girl was seen walking in a by-lane. The youth pulls out a knife and stabs her multiple times before the video ends. The injured girl was rescued and admitted to a hospital for treatment. Police quoted the doctors as saying that the condition of the girl is said to be stable. Now, she is undergoing treatment at Babu Jagjivan Ram Hospital.