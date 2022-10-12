Tumakuru (Karnataka): In the hustle- bustle of life, commuters often forget their belongings in buses, trains, or autos. unfortunately, those valuables are lost forever as someone steals them. However, there are a few honest people who believe in doing the right. Displaying honesty and integrity, Gururaj, a resident of Vakkodi village, helped in returning a bag containing gold jewelry to its owners who had forgotten it in a lift at Shimoga railway station.

The incident happened when a lost bag was spotted in a lift by Gururaj, working as FDA in the Court of Vakkodi village of Tumkur taluk. He looked for the rightful owner at the railway station for some time. However, when no one came to claim the bag, he informed the police.

Also read: Satopanth lake in Uttarakhand shrinking due to climate change

Gururaj along with police traced the bag to Arpita from Vinobanagar in Shimoga. Arpita along with her family had gone to Chintamani for a wedding. They lost their bag containing gold jewelry at Shimoga railway station. The family was distraught after the bag went missing. They then went to the police station to complain about the lost bag having 300 grams of gold in it.

Based on the information given by Gururaj, the police estimated that it was the same bag. The railway police then spoke with Gururaj on a call about the bag and then returned it to Arpita's family.