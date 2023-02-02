Dharwad (Karnataka): In a shocking incident, a father killed his three children before dying by suicide in Sulla village of Hubli taluk in Dharawad district on Wednesday. The man also brutally attacked his wife with a hammer who is currently receiving treatment at the KIMS hospital in Dharwad and is in a critical condition.

The Hubli police have taken cognisance of the matter and are investigating the case further. "The deceased man has been identified as Fakirappa. He ended his life and killed his two daughters of eight and six years and a son of four years. Fakirappa also brutally attacked his wife, Mudakavva with a hammer. She has been admitted to the KIMS hospital for treatment," Dharwad Superintendent of Police (SP) Lokesh said.

He further informed that a case has been registered at Hubli Rural Police Station and an investigation to ascertain the cause is underway. According to the information received by the locals, the incident took place following a family feud, Lokesh added.

The neighbours of the family informed that quarels among the husband wife were common and the incident happened during one such scuffle. "After turning up the volume of the TV early on Wednesday morning, Fakirappa started thrashing his wife. Mudakavva started screaming which woke up the children. The children too started crying, after which Fakirappa attacked his wife and children with a hammer and later killed himself," one of his neighbours said.

When the neighbors broke the door open, they saw Mudakavva and her three children lying in a pool of blood. The injured were immediately taken to KIMS hospital where the three children died during treatment while Mudakavva's condition is critical.