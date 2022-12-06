Bengaluru: A 50-year-old paralysed and bedridden woman was allegedly killed by her 60-year-old husband in Bengaluru, police said on Tuesday. The deceased has been identified as Shivamma. The accused has been identified as Shankarappa, a resident of Turahalli on the outskirts of Bengaluru. According to police, Shivamma was paralysed and bedridden for the past two years. She couldn't move both her legs and needed full-time care. Shankarappa, a watchman of an under-construction building for a year survived with his wife and two children. Shankarappa was disappointed with the plight of his wife and hated to take care of her, police said.

On Sunday, Shankarappa lifted his wife and threw her into a 9-feet deep sump filled with water and killed her. When the couple's 11-year-old son, who had gone out, returned home and saw his mother's body in the sump. He rushed to a nearby garage and sought their help. Later, police were also informed and the body was sent for post-mortem. The Talaghattapura police took the man into custody and on questioning he confessed to committing the crime.