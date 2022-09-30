Davanagere: Davanagere district police on Thursday arrested a man for cheating a person in Kerala by selling him fake gold coins. The police have recovered Rs 22 lakh cash from the accused.

According to the police, Muralidhar, a resident of Wayanad in Kerala, was cheated for Rs 30 lakh with fake gold coins. A case was registered in Davanagere Gandhi Nagar police station regarding the incident. In connection with the case, the DCRB police team went around Bangalore, Tamil Nadu, and Andhra Pradesh and collected information about the accused.

"The accused Girish has been arrested on Thursday. We recovered Rs 22 lakh from his possession. Search for the rest of the accused is on and the investigation is underway," said SP CB Rishyant.

"As many as 15 fraud cases of gold have been registered against them under Vidya Nagar Police Station, RMC Yard Police Station, KTJ Nagar Police Station, Gandhi Nagar Police Station," the SP added.