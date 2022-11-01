Mysore (Karnataka): In a leopard attack, a young man died after suffering bleeding neck injuries near a temple at Mallappa hill in Karnataka's Mysore district. The deceased is identified as Manjunath (18), son of Channamallappa, a resident of Madgar Lingaiyananahundi village located in T Narseepur taluk.

The attack by the man eater took place when Manjunath was going to offer prayers along with his friends at Muddu Maramma temple near Mallappa hill. The leopard made a surprise attack, jumped from a side and attacked Manjunath, dragged him, bit his neck and sucked his blood. His friends tried to save him from the leopard by throwing stones at it but to no avail.

Before the villagers could gather to come to his rescue, Manjunath had succumbed to the bleeding injuries. The mauled body of the youth was found behind rocks in the vicinity of the temple. The villagers near the temple have complained about the movement of the prowling leopard. Also, the people of the surrounding villages around Mallappa Hill are afraid to come out at night.

Zonal Forest Officer Shashidhar and the Bannur Police Station personnel visited the incident site and conducted an inspection. MLA M Ashwin Kumar also went to the spot and consoled the family of the deceased. Speaking on this occasion, the MLA promised the family of the deceased to get compensation from the government. The deceased Manjunath was studying B.Com in Mysore Maharaja College.