Kalaburagi (Karnataka): A debt-ridden man and his two children died by suicide near Alanda on Thursday. The deceased were identified as Siddaruda Mahamallappa Akka (35), daughter Shreya (10) and son Manish (11), residents of Nekara Colony in Aland town. The worsening health condition of Mahamallappa's wife led the family into debt.

The couple owned a grocery shop while the two children studied at Netaji Primary School in town. A police officer said that Mahamallappa went to pick up his children after school on Thursday and on his way, he stopped at a well, pushed his children into the well, and then he also jumped. The locals discovered Manish's body floating in the well on Friday and informed the police.

On receiving the information, police rushed to the spot and recovered the deceased's bike, mobile and shoes near the well. The fire brigade also rushed to the spot and retrieved the bodies of his two kdis. But the body of Mahamallappa was not found. However, his body was found at around 5 pm on Friday after the well was emptied using motors.

Police personnel, including Deputy SP Ravindra Shirura, visited the spot and also started to investigate the matter and also sent the bodies for post-mortem. Subsequently, Mahamallappa's wife, Sangeeta, lodged a complaint with Alanda Police Station. The police have not recovered a suicide note from the spot. The police commenced a probe into the incident and also claimed to find out the exact reason for the suicide soon.