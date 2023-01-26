Mysore: For Mysore's Badari Narayan, this Thursday was not usual as he stared at the scorching sun with bare eyes for 42 minutes without even blinking in front of the Kote Anjaneya temple. Speaking to 'ETV Bharat', Badari Narayan said, "My mother is my inspiration behind this adventure's attempt. I chose this day as it's my mother's birthday and I want to dedicate my accomplishment to her. I performed this act under the guidance of my guru."

So far Badari Narayan has performed Shirsasanas at around 1,300 ancient sites worldwide. It also includes ancient sites in Cambodia, Malaysia and India. Badari has been honoured with several awards like Link Award and entered Ashisht World Record and Elite World Record. A normal human being blinks 15 to 20 times per minute. Blinking is considered to be an integral trait of the eyes as it helps them to remain moist and clean all the time. Blinking is also said to oxygenate the eyes. As per many health experts, blinking gives our eyes and our brain a rest, thus helping us to refocus on what we are doing.

If one stops blinking the eye it can cause damage to it, the first and foremost damage that can happen to the eyes when it is not blinked is it gets dry. The eyes will lose their moisture to the external environment leading to blurry vision, pain in the eyes and a burning sensation. Moreover, it will also lay the ground for infections. People choose different methods to create records. First of all, we should appreciate them for making a bid to enter the record books or create a new one. This man from Mysore, too, trod a different path and created a record of sorts.