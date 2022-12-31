Dharwad (Karnataka): In a bizarre incident, a man in Karnataka's Dharwad attempted suicide as he did not get a bride for marriage. Police sources said that the incident took place in the Amminabavi village of Dharwad taluk on Saturday where 30-year1-old Santhosh Koradi tried to end his life at the village graveyard.

The village is in the jurisdiction of Dharwad Rural Police Station. The family took him to the Kims Hospital in Hubli where he is undergoing treatment and is said to be critical. It is said that Koradi was offended that he was not getting a girl for marriage.