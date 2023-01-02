Raichur: Police arrested a 24-year-old man in the Raichur district of Karnataka for raping a cow-calf, officials said on Monday. The incident took place on the outskirts of Kasaba Lingasuguru village of Lingasuguru taluk of the district on Sunday. The police said the accused was caught red-handed while committing the crime.

He first tied the calf to a tree in an agricultural field and then committed the heinous crime. The calf owner had left it to graze, along with other cows in the field. When people saw the act and questioned the accused he was not able to answer anything after which the calf owner was informed, who later lodged a complaint with the police regarding the incident at Lingasaguru police station.