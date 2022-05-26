Haveri: It may be surprising but true. A one-and-half-year-old male goat in Karnataka's Naregal village gives one liter of milk every day. The goat (Sultan) has become quite a topic of discussion in the area because of this rare act.

According to information, the owner of the goat, Sadiq Makanadar had previously raised a female goat who died after giving birth to a male goat. Sadiq's family then offered the goat to God, and it is now giving milk. The villagers are surprised to see a male goat milking liters.

Male goat gives half a liter of milk a day!

The goat's owner Sadiq said, "We have offered this male goat to God but took great care of it. We give a variety of whole grains and vegetables including milk every day." Regarding this, a Veterinarian said, "The number of cases like this is very rare. When the secretion of certain hormones fluctuates, the male cattle give milk."