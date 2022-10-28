Kodagu (Karnataka): The State government has issued a new circular for the survey of all Arabic schools in the state. Karnataka School Education Minister BC Nagesh said, "Around 200 Arabic schools are registered with Karnataka Education Board. We have received complaints that students of these schools aren't capable of competing with students of other schools as they don't have standard education."

"We have decided to conduct a survey of those schools and found that the majority of Arabic schools aren't following whatever is prescribed by the State Education department. The assistant commissioner was asked to review it and take action after getting reports," Education Minister said.

Nagesh also added, "There are 106 government-aided and 80 private Arabic schools. They are not teaching based on the textbook of the Department of Education. Work should be done to give children language skills. He expressed displeasure that many schools do not follow what is prescribed by the school education department."

He said, "Out of 27,000 children, the number of children taking the exam is less. Those children should be given a good education. Science and other subjects are not being taught to children. A report is being sought in this context. There is a shortage of teachers in some parts. In recent years, the number of children appearing for the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) examination has decreased. There is no proper education system. He said that work will be done to correct it."