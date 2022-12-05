Bengaluru/Belagavi: Belgavi deputy commissioner Nitesh Patil has issued an order restricting the entry of two Maharashtra ministers and one MP into the Belagavi border. The deputy commissioner has issued an order under Section 144(3) of CRPC 1973 banning the entry of Maharashtra ministers Chandrakanta Patil, Shambhuraj Desai and Chairman of Maharashtra Boundary Committee MP Darisheela Mane.

He issued this order to maintain law and order in the district amid border issues. Nitesh Patil informed that Ministers and MPs of Maharashtra will not be allowed to enter the Belagavi border. Maharashtra ministers Chandrakanta Patil and Shambhuraj Desai are arriving in Belagavi on Tuesday. So, activists protested by blocking the road at Channamma Circle demanding that they should not be allowed to enter Belagavi.

Speaking to the media, he said, "The tour of two ministers and one MP from Maharashtra has been changed from December 3 to 6. Due to this, the situation in the district has been tense and if they come to the district, there will be a law and order problem. Their safety is also a problem. Hence, we assumed that they will cancel their trip. Otherwise, we have to take action."