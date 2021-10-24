Mangalore: Vennala Nilakanta, M Tech student, outshined with her fierce charges with sword during national level cane, swordsmanship and sculpture competition in Vishakhapatnam. Martial arts has not only inculcated the spirit of sports in her but also instilled courage in her. When posed with challenges, Vennala turned resilient. After losing her father, she took up the responsibility of educating her sister. She has been battling the odds by managing her studies along with earning income.

While shouldering family responsibilities by training children in martial arts, Vennela is also keen on her studies at National Institute of Technology. The MTech student is ambitious of entering into the field of research.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, Vennnala said that one would learn lessons in life by facing problems. Martial arts boosted her self-confidence to take difficulties head-on. Vennala suggested that parents should not treat their girls with sensitivity rather make them strong to face unexpected situations. Injuries are natural during the practice of martial arts. She said that mental strength gets imbibed from there.

Her father gave her the impetus to pioneer in martial arts since childhood. Bagging several prizes in state and national level competitions, Nilkanta has piled up medals and trophies. The prodigy learnt judo, boxing, archery, skating and yoga with ease.

Also read: Wife dies of black fungus, man commits suicide with children