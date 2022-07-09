Kalaburagi (Karnataka): The murder that took police in Karnataka resembled an incident in a crime thriller movie as a woman killed a youth whom she had befriended with a motive to eliminate him by hatching a conspiracy with her paramour. The woman was identified as Ambika of Kalaburagi of Karnataka. She took a contract from her paramour to kill his cousin, who is having an extramarital affair with his wife.

Sadly, the woman captured the live footage of the murder on her mobile phone and sent it to her paramour. Now the contract killer, along with her aides, has been arrested by the police. On June 24, Dayananda Ladanti (24) of Shukrawadi village of Aalanda taluk was stabbed to death with a knife on the outskirts of the city. The police arrested the accused. However, during the investigation, the police were shocked after hearing the motive behind the murder.

Dayananda was working as a painter in Dubai. He had come to his hometown recently and was planning to go back to Dubai. Meanwhile, Dayananda received a call from a married woman named Ambika, a resident of Basaveshwara Colony, Kalaburagi. A missed mobile call made Dayananda fall in love with Ambika. He had completely fallen into her trap within three days. However, investigation revealed that Ambika had trapped Dayanand with a motive of killing him. Unaware of Ambika's intention, Dayananda rushed to Kalaburagi to meet her. Ambika, along with Krishna, Neelkanth, Suresh, and Santhosh, residents of Shahbazar of Kalaburagi Nagar, was waiting for Dayanand. Soon after his arrival, they stabbed him to death as per Ambika's direction.

Ambika, who was working as a primary security officer at Kodekal Primary Health Centre in Yadgir district, was already married. She has a daughter. However, she fell in love with Dayanand's cousin Anil after Facebook chatting. Anil was working as a constable in CRPF. It is said that Dayanand had an illegal relationship with Anil's wife. He gave the contract to Ambika to kill Dayanand. Contract killer Ambika made a love drama with Dayanand and murdered him. Later, she recorded a live video of the murder from her mobile phone and sent it to her lover (Anil). Now the video has gone viral. Ambika and her gang received Rs 3 lakh for Dayanand's murder.

Earlier, the family had complained to the police that Dayanand was murdered by the villagers due to a property dispute. Now, the murder mystery was unravelled after the probe and it was not the villagers, but the woman and her companions who murdered him. Meanwhile, the police arrested six accused, including Ambika, and are continuing the investigation.