Dharwad (Karnataka): Karnataka Police on Monday arrested six minor boys over alleged gangrape of a 17-year-old girl after blackmailing her of making her private video viral in Dharwad district.

The incident came to light when the parents of the girl lodged a complaint in the Dharwad police station on Sunday. The preliminary investigation has revealed that the girl was gang-raped for over three months by the accused.

According to the police, the victim was in love with one of the accused minors. When she was in a private moment with him, the other boys recorded the video and blackmailed her of making the video viral.

The accused then continuously gang-raped her and also threatened her of dire consequences if she revealed the offence to anyone. The accused also shared the video which has gone viral among their contacts.

In her statement, the victim said that she was in love with a neighbourhood boy and he forcefully had physical relations with her.

The girl did not reveal about her ordeal, blackmailing and sexual assault by the gang of minors fearing that her video would go viral on social media.

Meanwhile, the boys have been sent to a remand home, where they are being questioned.

