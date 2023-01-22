Mandya (Karnataka): Noted critic and rationalist K S Bhagawan stoked fresh controversy by calling Ram Rajya (rule of Ram) not the ideal place to be in and questioned the character of the Hindu deity for 'drinking' along with his consort Sita in the afternoons.

Speaking at a book launch event at Mandya, K S Bhagawan said that Lord Ram cannot be called 'ideal'. "Rama would drink with Sita in the afternoon and spend most of his days drinking. He sent his wife Sita to the forest and did not bother about her. He chopped off Shambuka's head, a Shudra, who was sitting in penance under a tree," Bhagawan said at the event asking how can a person like him be hailed as 'ideal'.

Continuing with his attack, K S Bhagwan disapproved of the talk that is going on about setting up an ideal state like Ayodhya, one where Lord Ram ruled. The retired professor said that if one goes through the Uttara Kanda of Valmiki's Ramayana, it will become evident that Lord Rama was not ideal. Explaining his point further, he said that contrary to popular belief that Ram ruled over Ayodhya for 11,000 years, he had only ruled for 11 years.

This is not the first time that the rationalist has been at the center of a controversy for his remarks. Earlier in 2019, the writer said that according to Valmiki's Ramayana, Lord Ram used to drink 'intoxicants' and made Sita consume them too. Back then, some Hindu outfits strongly objected to his comments and even tried to perform 'protest puja' outside his residence.

Lord Ram is considered by most Hindus to be the ideal person that one must aspire to be. His mythological kingdom, Ayodhya, has been an epicentre of disputes for decades in present day India. After the Supreme Court settled a decades-long dispute over land ownership, a massive Ram Mandir is now being built at the chosen site in Ayodhya.