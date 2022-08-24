Davanagere (Karnataka): A woman died after being mauled by a leopard while she was cutting weeds on a maize field on the outskirts of Palavanahalli village in Honnali taluk of Karnataka's Davanagere on Tuesday. The victim was identified as Kamalabai Jeeka Naik (55).

According to eyewitnesses, around 10 women had gone to remove the weed in the maize field. The leopard attacked Kamalabai and dragged her 100 feet away from the field. When the other women screamed for help, the leopard reportedly fled the spot by leaving her. But she had already succumbed to her injuries when they went there to rescue her.

The police visited the spot and conducted an investigation. The dead body has been sent to the district hospital for post-mortem. District Collector Shivananda Kapashi and forest department officials visited the hospital and took information from the family members of the deceased.