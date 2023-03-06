Kalaburagi (Karnataka) : Tense moments were witnessed as Karnataka's ex-CM BS Yediyurappa's helicopter encountered landing hiccups due to flying paper and plastic waste all over the helipad at Kalaburagi, nearly 620 km from Bengaluru. Due to a thick cloud of dust and waste, the pilot avoided immediate landing and the helicopter hovered over the helipad for some time.

The authorities noticed the problems of the chopper in landing and got the landing zone cleaned immediately. The incident took place on Monday. The helicopter remained in the air till the plastic and paper waste was removed from the helipad and its surroundings. The BJP activists waiting near the helipad waited with bated breath until the chopper landed safely.

The followers of Yediyurappa fetched an 8-kg cake for the former Chief Minister to cut it in the presence of one and all recently. The BJP leader turned 80 on February 27 this year. Hundreds of his fans from different parts of the State descended on his residence at Vinobanagar in Shivmogga and held huge celebrations on the occasion of his birthday.

Also, the inauguration of the Shivamogga airport by Prime Minister Narendra Modi fell on the birthday of Yediyurappa. The former CM said that it was a matter of pride and pleasure for him that the Shivamogga airport inauguration by the PM was scheduled for his birthday. From State and Central Ministers, the BJP leaders down the ranks extended their good wishes to Yediyurappa and recalled his memorable services made to the Bharatiya Janata Party's growth in the southern State.