Mysuru (Karnataka): Lalitha Mahal Palace, built by Mysore royals, is a major tourist attraction of Mysore. One of the pictures tourists visiting Mysore prefer to have is a photo in front of Lalitha Mahal Palace. Roughly 30 lakh tourists visit Mysuru every year and most of them make it to visit this palace.

Built by Nalwadi Krishnaraj Wodeyar near the Chamundi hills, it was originally built for the stay of viceroys and other state guests. It was equipped with a hand-operated heritage lift imported from England in 1921. The hotel is now being used by the political dignitaries when they visit Mysuru. A host of dignitaries including former President APJ Abdul Kalam and Present Prime Minister Narendra Modi have stayed here.

The magnificent Lalitha Mahal Palace reflects the western style and Indian culture. It is the hot favourite place for tourists. The palace has 54 luxury suites and 22 old rooms. There are 33 newly built rooms. There is a swimming pool, tennis court, jogging track, health club and other amenities. Guests can also access the nearby golf course. Tourists prefer to stay at the Lalitha Mahal Palace as it offers a panoramic view of Chamundi Hill.

Lalitha Mahal is also a favourite spot for movie makers. A good number of movies from various languages have been shot here. Amitabh Bachchan starrer 'Mard' in 1985, 'Sadak', Tamil actor Rajinikanth starrer 'Linga', Prabhas starrer 'Adavi Ramudu', KGF fame Yash films were shot at Lalitha Mahal Palace.