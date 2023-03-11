Hassan: In a major announcement, former chief minister of Karnataka, HD Kumaraswamy, said that if JD(S) comes to power, women who marry farmers' sons will receive a government incentive of Rs 2 lakh. This unique initiative aims to help farmers find suitable brides for their sons and alleviate the challenges of the farming community. Kumaraswamy also stated that JD(S) is a 'farmer's party' and intends to make farmers self-reliant.

The announcement was made during the Pancharatna Yatra convention at Arasikere in Hassan district, where Kumaraswamy spoke about the difficulties faced by unmarried youths from farming families when seeking marriage partners. He noted that people are often reluctant to marry their daughters to farmers' sons, which leads to a shortage of brides in the farming community. He further highlighted the plight of the poor and stated that the Pancharatna Yatra aims to address their hardships.

Kumaraswamy added that the ongoing Pancharatna Yatra has created anxiety for both the Congress and BJP. He stated that their dream of destroying JD(S) strongholds will never come true and that millions of workers raised by party supremo HD Deve Gowda are the strength of the party. Kumaraswamy believes that as long as Gowda is there, nobody can harm their party.

The announcement of the incentive for women who marry farmers' sons has been included in the Pancharatna Yatra's manifesto, which emphasizes the party's commitment to farmers' issues. Kumaraswamy believes that a state cannot develop without regional parties and that JD(S) has always prioritized the welfare of its party workers and the poor. He acknowledged that the party lacks funds but emphasized that they cannot use any donated money for personal happiness.

This initiative has garnered mixed reactions from the public, with some questioning its effectiveness in addressing the issue of a shortage of brides in the farming community. Critics argue that the incentive is merely a political ploy to gain votes in the upcoming elections. However, supporters of the initiative believe that it will encourage more women to consider marrying farmers' sons and reduce the stigma attached to marrying into farming families.

Kumaraswamy's announcement of a government incentive of Rs 2 lakh for women who marry farmers' sons has generated mixed reactions from the public. While some are sceptical of its effectiveness, others believe that it will help alleviate the challenges faced by the farming community. The Pancharatna Yatra's manifesto emphasizes JD(S)'s commitment to farmers' issues and highlights the party's aim to make farmers self-reliant.