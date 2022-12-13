Chamarajanagar: Youth even in rural areas are trying to leave agriculture these days but this young farmer from Karnataka is displaying a special bond with not only cultivation but for his farm animals too. Mahesh of Chikkahomma village in Nanjanudu taluk has surprised everyone by making their pair of farm bullocks special guests at his wedding.

The invitees were stunned as the farmer, in a bid to display his special bond with his bullocks, built a separate stage for them. The curious incident took place on Monday in Panyadahundi village of Chamarajanagar taluk in Karnataka. The groom's family brought their pair of bullocks all the way to the marriage hall and built a separate stage for them. The visitors were stunned on seeing the garlanded and adorned bullocks as their fellow guests.

Bridegroom, Mahesh of Chikkahomma village got married to Yogita of Toravalli village. As per the wishes of the groom, the family members decorated the oxen and built a stage. The bride and groom took blessings from the pair of oxen.

'The pair of oxen are worth two lakh rupees. We carry out agricultural activities from these two. Our son Mahesh wanted to bring oxen for the wedding ceremony. That's why we brought them to the marriage hall,' said Basavarajappa, father of the groom.

'Mahesh is involved in agricultural activities nowadays when youths are turning away from cultivation. Also, it is commendable that he has great love for the pair of oxen he reared,' Lingaraju, a local, said.