Chamarajanagara (Karnataka): In a unique initiative, a village accountant has written a book documenting the history of as many as 189 villages in Chamarajanagara taluk of Karnataka. Sridhar hailing from Echalabommanahalli village of Vijayanagara district is posted as Tammadahalli village accountant of Chamarajanagara taluk.

Besides working during his duty hours, Sridhar has embarked on a mission of documenting the history of of every village of Chamarajanagara taluk. Sridhar has proposed to tell the history of a total of 189 villages including revenue villages (kandaya), Becharak villages (Undocumented Settlement Area) of Chamarajanagara taluk through a book named as 'Chamarajanagara Darshanam'.

This book will be released in a few days. In the book, Sridhar will discuss every minute detail about a particular village like how it got its present name, what was its old name and how was it mentioned in inscriptions. He also discussed about number of voters in the village, population, temples, style of the temples, words of the elders of the village, information about the lakes in the village etc.

Sridhar said he has spent the last 6-8 months searching for inscriptions in the villages to write the history and read the epigraphs of Karnataka to write the history book.