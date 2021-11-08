Bengaluru: Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot administered the oath of office and secrecy to three additional judges of the Karnataka High Court on Monday. The three judges--who took oath at the Raj Bhavan--Justice Anant Ramanath Hegde, Justice Siddaiah Rachaiah and Justice Kannan Kuyil Sridharan Hemalekha.

Chief Justice of the High Court Ritu Raj Awasthi, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and other dignitaries were present on the occasion. With the induction of the three additional judges, the High Court of Karnataka has now a strength of 46 judges, including the Chief Justice.

