Vijayapura (Karnataka): Amid the Hijab row, college authorities of the Government Degree College in Karnataka's Indi prevented a man from entering the college premises for sporting a vermilion on his forehead and asked him to remove it. The incident took place in the Vijayapur district on Friday.

The lecturers stopped him at the gate and asked him to erase the vermilion first to enter college. The student was told that the customary vermilion on the forehead was also creating problems, along with hijab and saffron scarves. This led to a verbal duel between the teachers and the student.

In view of the hijab row in the state, the Karnataka High Court's interim order and the state government's order restricted the use of hijab and saffron scarves. The orders did not restrict anyone from sporting vermilion on the forehead.

However, was a debate in the High Court where the counsels for the Muslim girls, who challenged the state government's order, argued that the hijab was as innocent a religious practice as vermilion on the forehead, bangles, turban worn by Sikhs and wearing Rudrakshas.

