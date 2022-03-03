Kalburgi (Karnataka): Karnataka police on Wednesday detained 167 persons and filed four First Information Reports (FIRs) with regard to the violence that took place on Tuesday at Aland in Karnataka's Kalaburagi district over the controversial ‘purification puja’ to a Shivalinga allegedly located in Ladle Mashak Dargah.

According to the Superintendent of Police Isha Pant and Circle Inspector of Police, Manjunath no member of any right-wing organization has been named in the FIRs.

However, Aland tahsildar Yallappa Subedar, exercising his powers conferred under Section 200 of Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC), submitted two reports to the jurisdictional magistrate seeking action against members of both the Muslim community and right-wing organizations under Section 188 of CrPC (punishment for disobedience to an order duly promulgated by a public servant) for violating the prohibitory orders imposed by Deputy Commissioner under Section 144 of CrPC.

However, he refused to divulge the names of persons mentioned in the reports.

On Tuesday, defying prohibitory orders imposed by Deputy Commissioner Yeshwanth Gurukar under Section 144 of CrPC, BJP leaders, including Union Minister Bhagwant Khuba, MLAs Subhash Guttedar, Rajkumar Patil Telkur, and Basavaraj Mattimadu, and the party’s state unit vice-president Malikayya Guttedar led right-wing activists to Hazrat Ladle Mashak Dargah to offer ‘purification puja’ to a Shivalinga allegedly located in the dargah premises. The move triggered tensions between Hindu and Muslim communities.

In the violence that broke out subsequently, several people were injured and vehicles of the Deputy Commissioner, Superintendent of Police, and Assistant Commissioner were damaged. Union Minister Bhagwant Khuba and other BJP leaders, along with members of Sri Ram Sena, entered the dargah premises to perform ‘purification puja’ of Raghava Chaitanya linga. Some members in the group threw stones in which the vehicles of Union minister Khuba, the Deputy Commissioner, and the Superintendent of Police were damaged.

Muslims also gathered in large numbers near the dargah opposing the right-wing activists’ efforts to offer puja in the dargah premises.

The town returned to normal on Wednesday. Shops and commercial establishments, however, remained closed, and the movement of vehicles and people was sparse. Police said that they recovered a large number of stones, sticks, and rods stocked on the terrace of some houses.

Fresh prohibitory orders under Section 144 of CrPC up to March 5 were issued in the area to prevent further tension and bring the situation under control. A heavy police force has also been deployed in the town to keep vigil and prevent any untoward incidents.

