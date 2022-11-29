Bengaluru: A special NIA court in Bengaluru sentenced three accused allegedly associated with Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB) to 7 years imprisonment and fines on Monday. The accused were arrested on charges of committing dacoity in the outskirts of Bengaluru to collect money for terrorist activities.

Accused Nazeer Sheikh has been sentenced to 7 years imprisonment and a fine of Rs 48,000, Habibur Rehman, has been sentenced to 7 years imprisonment and a fine of Rs 49,000 and Mosraf Hossain has been sentenced to 7 years imprisonment and a fine of Rs 41,000, sources said. Habibur Rahman, who was a member of the JMB organization, is the prime accused in the 2014 Burdwan blast case.

He was in the NIA list of most wanted terrorists. Sources said the accused had come to Bengaluru in 2018 as a group of 12 people with the intention of arranging money for terrorist activities. Later, they committed robbery in two houses in Attibele and one each in KR Puram and Kottanur in the outskirts of Bengaluru.

The robbery money is used to buy materials for making explosives. In 2019, Habibur was arrested in a house near Chikkabanavara of Bengaluru.