Yadagiri: In a case of female infanticide, a man has strangulated the infant to death in Baddepally village of Yadagiri district in Karnataka, police said. The incident took place on November 30 when accused Ramu Pallur strangulated his 9-month old baby girl Tanushree while his wife was away for work.

Police said that Ramu was averse to the girl's birth. Ramu's wife Savitri had to stay at home leaving the daily wage job to take care of the child. Police said on November 30 accused Ramu sent his wife to work saying that he will take care of the child at home. The police said that when the child was crying at home, an already discontented Ramu strangulated the girl and killed her.

SP Dr C B Vedamoorthy said that the accused killed the child in a drunken state and later told his wife about it. The wife Savitri filed a complaint against her husband at the Saidapur police station after which the police arrested the accused.