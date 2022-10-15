Gangavati (Koppal): A youth fell seriously ill and recovered after three days after being bitten by a strange insect while working in an agricultural field in Gangavati Koppal in Karnataka. The victim named Shankar Gowda was harvesting maize crops in the field of a farmer named Hanuman Gowda in the village when he was bitten by an insect.

The man suffered extreme pain and was admitted to a local hospital where his condition worsened. Locals immediately admitted him to the sub-divisional hospital of Gangavati for specialized treatment. Gowda finally recovered at the hospital after three days. Siddhana Gowda, a relative of the young man, said that the eyes of the victim turned red, he fainted and there were blisters all over his body due to the insect bite.

It has come to the fore that Gowda was bitten by a worm called spiny oak slug which is found in maize fields in various parts of the taluk. Entomologist Raghavendra Eligara said, "its scientific name is Delphini Euklia. If a human touches it, it causes burning and itching like touching cockroaches does. But there is no scientific evidence that it is fatally toxic in humans.

This is a boon given by nature to this worm to naturally protect itself from birds and other predatory insects. This is called camouflage technique to protect itself from predatory birds,” he said. He also said the symptoms can worsen in people with allergies and suggested people should get proper treatment from the doctor in the hospital.

Measuring 10mm to 25mm long Eligara said that the worm usually appears in June-October and it is a polyamorous insect and lives by eating various types of plants and leaves.