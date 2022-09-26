Koppala(Karnataka): A fruit trader in Gangavati city in Karnataka's Koppal district was arrested on Sunday night by the Shivamogga police in connection with anti-national activities in collaboration with the activities of the banned Islamic State (ISIS). The arrested accused has been identified as Shabbir Mandalagiri, a resident of VRL near the Bannigida area behind the Shive Cinema theatre in Gangavati.

Also read: How NIA, Karnataka Police zeroed in on key ISIS operative from Bhatkal?

He was arrested by the police, who raided his house at midnight and took him into custody for further questioning. Shabbir has been accused of being in contact with the accused, who were arrested in Shivamogga earlier. Besides Shabbir, police have arrested three suspects, Syed Yasin (21), a resident of Siddeshwar Nagar, Shivamogga, Maj Muneer Ahmed (22) from Mangalore, and Shareek, a resident of Tirthahalli Suppugudde, for having links with banned terrorist organisation ISIS.