Chikmagalur: With 37 new COVID-19 cases reported at Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya in Chikmagalur here on Monday, the total cases in the school has risen to 107.

Of the total cases, 94 are students.

In its first official case, a teacher of the school at Seegodu in NR Pura taluk tested positive few days back. Later, a total of 418 samples including those of students, teaching and non-teaching staff were sent for Covid test.

The reports of 40 students came out positive on December 4. Later, the district administration sealed down the school.

All the infected students and staff are asymptomatic and quarantined in the school itself. Health department staff have been deployed at the school to oversee the situation, said DHO Dr Venkatesh.